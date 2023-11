4 Stocks to Avoid at All Cost

Not all stocks are great buys, even if the company shows a lot of growth. In fact, growth can be the biggest problem for some companies because it leads to more cash burn. In this video, Travis Hoium covers four companies whose operations are heading in the wrong direction and don't seem to show any signs of life. Without a major change in management or the financials, they're not stocks to buy.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 30, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 30, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel