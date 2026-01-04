NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
04.01.2026 14:09:00
4 Stocks to Buy in January That Could Join Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club by 2030
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) ended 2025 as the most valuable company in the world. It is one of nine S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) stocks with market capitalizations exceeding $1 trillion -- the others being Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Broadcom, Tesla, and Berkshire Hathaway.Eli Lilly, Walmart, and JPMorgan Chase only need to rise 14% or less to expand the list to 12 companies.Here's why Visa (NYSE: V), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) have what it takes to be winning investments over the next five years and join the $1 trillion club by 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
