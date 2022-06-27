4 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Owned for at Least 21 Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been a money machine for his shareholders. Since taking the helm as CEO in 1965, he's created more than $595 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and overseen a hearty 20.1% annualized return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). That's almost double the 10.5% average annual total return, including dividends, of the S&P 500 over the same stretch.Buffett's success is due to a laundry list of factors, such as his penchant for buying dividend stocks, and loading Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio with cyclical businesses. But the Oracle of Omaha's true secret sauce might just be his willingness to hang on to high-quality businesses over long periods.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.