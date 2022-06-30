|
30.06.2022 13:13:00
4 Stocks With Fortress Balance Sheets You Can Buy Today
Inflationary pressures and rising interest rates are weighing on consumers and businesses alike. There's no telling when this economic pressure will subside, but one smart move you can make as an investor is focusing on companies with fortress balance sheets. High cash balances, low or no debt, and the ability to generate cash flows will give any company the ability to take advantage of a tough market, whether that means acquiring beaten-down companies, issuing dividends, or buying back their stocks at discounted rates.Here are four such companies worth your consideration.Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett always stands ready to take advantage when times get tough because of the vast amount of cash the company keeps on its balance sheet. At the end of last year, Berkshire's cash pile ballooned to $144 billion. Buffett says he always aims to keep cash on hand "to be financially impregnable and never dependent on the kindness of strangers (or even that of friends)." Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!