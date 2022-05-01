|
01.05.2022 14:55:00
4 Strategies Netflix Can Implement to Boost Revenue Amid Slowing Subscriber Growth
After over a decade of limited competition, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) faces stiff resistance from new rivals entering the streaming industry. Several deep-pocketed studios launched their own streaming services during the pandemic -- at what they thought to be excellent timing. The move came after years of Netflix eating into their profits, capturing folks canceling cable subscriptions and moving to streaming video instead. As a result, Netflix's subscriber and revenue growth is slowing, leading the streaming pioneer to consider options for reviving the momentum it has lost. Shareholders need not despair, as the company has some options at its disposal. Let's look at a few. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
