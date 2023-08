4 Superlative Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip

Wall Street has been known to test the resolve of investors. Over the past two years, all three major indexes have catapulted to record-closing highs, plummeted into a bear market, and have now rallied more than 20% from their 2022 bear market lows. By at least one definition, this puts all three stock indexes firmly in a new bull market.But the wildest ride of all has been taken by the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). After losing 33% of its value last year, the widely followed index has surged 30% in 2023, as of the closing bell on Aug. 15.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel