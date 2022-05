4 Surprises From Sundial's Q4 Earnings Report

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cannabis producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) has been undergoing many changes over the past year. Meme hype allowed it to raise significant capital and gave it the confidence to be more aggressive by taking on multiple acquisitions. As a result, the company's accountants were busy doing year-end work, and the business had to delay the filing of its latest earnings results until just this past week.The results are now out, and there are more than a few surprises in there that investors should take a look at. And they could have an impact on your decision whether to invest in the pot stock.