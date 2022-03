4 Things About Disney Smart Investors Should Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you consider investing in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), you should know a few things. First, the company is making an aggressive shift in how it delivers content to consumers. That's a consequence of changing consumer habits, which is causing significant losses at its cable channel division. The House of Mouse is also making important strides in recovering from effects of the pandemic. At its onset, Disney paused its semi-annual dividend and shut its theme parks. Now, despite operating under some pandemic restrictions, Disney's theme parks have reopened and are stronger than ever.Let's look at these and some other factors in more detail below.