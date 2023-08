4 Things Retirees Need to Know About Income Taxes on Social Security Benefits

As you plan for retirement, you probably focus most on the savings and investing component. Tax planning often gets less focus, but it's also important. After forking over much of your hard-earned dollars to the IRS throughout your working years, you want to minimize your tax bill in retirement.Some retirees are surprised to learn that even Social Security benefits are taxable. Read on to learn four key things everyone should know about taxes on Social Security -- and how you can lower your bill.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel