4 Things Retirees Need to Know About Income Taxes on Social Security Benefits

Is your Social Security income taxable? The short answer is "Maybe."For many retirees, Social Security benefits are a completely tax-free source of retirement income. But in some cases, a portion of Social Security income can be considered taxable income. Here's a rundown of why many retirees won't pay any Social Security tax, what you should expect if you're a high earner, how Social Security is taxed on the state level, and what happens to the money if you have to pay taxes on your benefits.Image source: Getty Images.