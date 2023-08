4 Things That Can Happen If You Default on Your Student Loans

Now that President Biden's student debt forgiveness plan has been ruled a no-go, millions of borrowers must gear up to start repaying their loans once again. And if you're worried about your ability to do so, you're no doubt in good company.But one thing you don't want to do is default on your student loans. If you do, the following consequences might ensue.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel