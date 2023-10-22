|
22.10.2023 16:14:00
4 Things the Smartest Investors Know About PayPal
When it comes to electronic payments, it's hard to deny PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) position in the industry. It has been a trusted name in the space for more than two decades. However, slowing growth amid macro uncertainty has resulted in a more pessimistic tone. Shares of this leading fintech enterprise are currently 83% below their peak price. Perhaps this is a potential investment opportunity. But before buying the stock, there are four things the smartest investors know about PayPal. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!