4 Things the Smartest Real Estate Investors Do in Any Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Like the stock market, the real estate market is cyclical. There are good times when demand and prices are soaring, but there are also bad times when values fall and demand falters, with periods in between.Very rarely will the market offer perfect conditions for investing. Smart real estate investors know that the key to successfully investing, no matter what the market is doing, is to do these four things. Real estate investing has a lot of benefits. Tax advantages, property values appreciating over time, and leverage are a few -- but none can trump the power of passive income.Continue reading