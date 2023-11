4 Things to Know About Alphabet Stock

The company may be called Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), but ask most people what comes to mind first when the company is mentioned and Google will be their response. Google and its search engine are a force in the world (91% market share globally) and it has become so ingrained in our culture that Webster's includes official words in its dictionary like "Googled," "Googling," and even "Googleable." No words related to the search engine Bing have made Webster's cut (sorry, Microsoft).But there is much more to this company than just Google. It's part of the reason management changed the company name back in 2015.Here are four things that smart investors should know about this tech giant.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel