|
20.01.2024 20:46:00
4 Things to Know About Costco Stock in 2024
It's no secret that Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is among the most successful retailing businesses around. An intense focus on efficiency and price leadership allowed the warehouse club giant to build the third-largest retailing empire on the planet, trailing only Walmart and Amazon. Costco achieved this success with a much smaller sales footprint, too, as each store (871 globally) generates over $250 million of revenue per year, on average. There are other aspects of its business that investors should know before buying the stock this year. Here's a look at four of the biggest.The main piece of good news driving shares higher into 2024 is Costco's improving growth rates. The company releases monthly sales updates, in contrast with most retailing peers, and that's why investors know more about how this business performed through the holiday shopping season.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!