4 Things to Know About Medicare Advantage in 2024

Once you turn 65, you'll generally have the option to get health coverage through Medicare. From there, you can choose between original Medicare and Medicare Advantage.Original Medicare consists of Part A, which covers hospital care, and Part B, which covers outpatient care and diagnostics. Enrollees in original Medicare also need a Part D drug plan to cover the cost of prescriptions. And it's common to purchase supplemental insurance known as Medigap to help enrollees cover the cost of expenses like deductibles and coinsurance.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel