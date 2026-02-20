Innovative Industrial Properties Aktie
4 Things You Need to Know If You're Thinking of Buying Innovative Industrial Properties Today
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), the nation's largest cannabis-focused real estate investment trust (REIT), has been a nightmare for its shareholders for some time now. The stock is down by more than 79% over the past five years and off by more than 37% in the past year alone. The REIT is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 23. If you're thinking about buying this beaten-down stock ahead of that report, here are four key factors to consider.Innovative Industrial Properties had a disappointing Q3. Revenue fell 15.4% year over year to $64.7 million, while adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) -- the preferred profitability metric for REITs -- sank 23% to $1.60 per share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
