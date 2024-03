4 Thrilling Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the New Nasdaq Bull Market

Putting your money to work on Wall Street hasn't been for the faint of heart since this decade began. Since the start of 2020, all three major stock indexes have traded off bear and bull markets in successive years, with the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) taking the brunt of the volatility. After losing 33% of its value during the 2022 bear market, the widely followed Nasdaq has surged 54% since the curtain opened on 2023 (as of the closing bell on Feb. 29).More importantly, this week represented a milestone for the Nasdaq: It officially joined the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 in fully putting the 2022 bear market in the rearview mirror. In other words, the Nasdaq Composite climbed to a fresh all-time closing high and decisively declared itself to be in a bull market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel