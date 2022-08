4 Time-Tested Stocks That Can Help You Build Generational Wealth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This has been one of the most-challenging years on record for Wall Street and everyday investors. The first-half return for the benchmark S&P 500 was its worst in multiple generations, while the growth-centric Nasdaq Composite shed a third of its value at its peak.Although historic drawdowns can be scary, and they undoubtedly make investors question their resolve, they're the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work on Wall Street. Over the long run, each and every double-digit decline in the major indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market. In other words, the current bear market decline isn't a question of if you should buy; it's merely deciding what to buy.At the moment, there are a number of highly profitable, time-tested companies that remain inexpensive and have the capacity to make long-term investors richer. What follows are four of the best time-tested stocks that can help you build generational wealth.Continue reading