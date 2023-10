4 Timeless Lessons From Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

It's no secret by now that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is Warren Buffett's favorite stock.The Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) chief has sung its praises time and again, calling it a "wonderful business" and even saying it's "probably the best business I know in the world."Despite the company's size and Buffett's fondness for the iPhone maker, it may still come as a surprise to learn Apple now makes up 51% of Berkshire Hathaway's stock portfolio as of the end of the second quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel