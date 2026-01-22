NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.01.2026 00:30:00

4 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

Although investors have been told that spending on artificial intelligence (AI) is going to ramp up again in 2026, some are getting a bit weary of the AI trade. However, they must realize that this is a generational investment opportunity and that they should stay exposed to this trend, because there is a significant amount of money being spent on AI computing power.While we're still waiting to see a return on investment for companies deploying generative AI technology, several are already making a ton of money from it. These AI hardware providers include Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). These four are excellent investment picks for 2026, and I think investors should load up on them.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issued

mehr Nachrichten