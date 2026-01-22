NOW Aktie
4 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now
Although investors have been told that spending on artificial intelligence (AI) is going to ramp up again in 2026, some are getting a bit weary of the AI trade. However, they must realize that this is a generational investment opportunity and that they should stay exposed to this trend, because there is a significant amount of money being spent on AI computing power.While we're still waiting to see a return on investment for companies deploying generative AI technology, several are already making a ton of money from it. These AI hardware providers include Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). These four are excellent investment picks for 2026, and I think investors should load up on them.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
