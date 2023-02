4 Top Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many stocks took a serious beating in 2022 and early 2023. The trend may continue in the coming days, considering the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI, a metric to gauge inflation) rose by 6.4% year over year in January 2023, higher than the forecast growth of 6.2%. A higher-than-expected inflation rate will allow the Federal Reserve to maintain higher interest rates for a longer period, thereby hurting the stock market.Although stock market corrections are undoubtedly painful, they also offer opportunities for long-term retail investors. Let's assess why Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), Visa (NYSE: V), PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) could prove to be attractive long-term buy-and-hold picks now .The first stock to pick in February 2023 is leading cloud-native networking and cybersecurity player Cloudflare. The company reported stellar financial performance in the fourth quarter (ending Dec. 31, 2022), with both revenue and adjusted net income topping analysts' expectations.Continue reading