4 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

While high-yield dividend stocks generate more excitement than the lower yielders, dividend growth stocks may be better for buy-and-hold-forever investors. That's because many high yields are unsustainable. And the remaining group that is well-funded can often only afford tiny payout raises -- just enough to keep their annual dividend increase streak intact.With this in mind, let's focus on four fast-growing dividends that may offer more long-term passive income potential than their high-yield counterparts. Posting annual dividend growth rates between 25% and 46% since 2018, ASML (NASDAQ: ASML), Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL), Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), and Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) could make sense for investors looking to maximize their future passive income. Continue reading