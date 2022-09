4 Ultra-High-Yielding Passive Income Stocks To Buy With $1,000

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Real estate investing is one way anyone can start making passive income. You don't need a lot of money to begin investing in income-producing real estate: Congress made it accessible to everyone by creating real estate investment trusts (REITs) in 1960.Four top REITs for those seeking to collect passive income are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). All four REITs offer dividend yields well above the S&P 500 index and the REIT sector average. With these stocks, you can turn $1,000 of idle cash into an income stream.EPR Properties currently offers a 7.8% dividend yield. That's significantly above the 1.6% dividend yield on an S&P 500 index fund and the 3.7% average across the REIT sector. With EPR Properties, you could turn $1,000 of idle cash into $78 of annual passive income. For comparison, that same $1,000 would generate $16 of passive income in an S&P 500 index fund and about $37 if invested in the average REIT.Continue reading