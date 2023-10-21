|
21.10.2023 11:06:00
4 Unbeaten Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip
Over multiple decades, you'd struggle to find a more consistent wealth creator than Wall Street. But when examined over shorter timelines, the stock market becomes highly unpredictable. Since the start of 2020, all three major stock indexes have vacillated between bull and bear markets, with the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) getting whipsawed the most.After losing a third of its value during the 2022 bear market, the Nasdaq Composite has rallied 27% this year, as of the closing bell on October 18. Nevertheless, the index most responsible for lifting the broader market to its peak remains 17% below its record-closing high. Though that might be disappointing to some, it's a blessing in disguise for long-term, growth-seeking investors hungry for bargains.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
