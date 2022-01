4 Under-the-Radar Stocks With 319% to 645% Upside in 2022, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite the stock market undergoing its biggest correction in more than a year, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce from the March 2020 pandemic lows. It took less than 17 months for the broad-based S&P 500 to double in value. By comparison, the benchmark index has returned closer to 11% annually, including dividends, since 1980.But even with these big gains for the broader market, some stocks may just be getting started. Based on the highest price target issued by Wall Street analysts and investment banks, the following four under-the-radar stocks have the potential to skyrocket between 319% and 645% in 2022.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading