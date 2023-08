4 Unforgettable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip

When examined over 20 or more years, Wall Street has effectively been a guaranteed moneymaker. But over shorter timelines, the directional movements of the major indexes can be unpredictable.For instance, over the past two years, we've witnessed the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) soar to new highs above 16,000, and subsequently plummet into a bear market that came close to breaking below 10,000 on an intraday basis. Although the Nasdaq has rocketed higher through the first seven months and change of 2023, it still sits 14% below its all-time closing high, set in November 2021.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel