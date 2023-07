4 Unrivaled Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although it can be an unpleasant realization or reminder for new and tenured investors, stock market corrections and bear markets are a normal part of the long-term investing cycle.Last year, we witnessed all three major U.S. stock indexes plummet into a bear market, with the growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) taking the brunt of the pain. When the curtain closed on Dec. 31, the innovation-fueled index registered a 33% decline.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading