4 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Run Circles Around Shiba Inu in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even though the stock market ended 2021 with one of its strongest performances in some time, it was cryptocurrencies that once again claimed supremacy. When the dust settled, the aggregate value of digital currencies nearly tripled to $2.2 trillion in 12 months.While Bitcoin and Ethereum played key roles in lifting the total value of cryptocurrencies -- the "Big Two" account for 60% of the crypto market cap -- it was meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) that had the undivided attention of crypto investors in 2021.Shiba Inu-themed coins skyrocketed in 2021. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading