|
01.09.2020 21:48:00
4 Ways Pets Help Impact Health and Wellness
MISSION, Kan., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Daily life across the country has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in times of isolation, relationships – human or animal – are as important as ever before.
According to a survey conducted by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, 85% of people said interaction with a companion animal helped reduce loneliness and 76% agreed human-animal interactions can help address social isolation. As people are connecting virtually with friends and family, they're also turning to their pets for comfort and companionship.
As part of its BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program, Mars Petcare collaborates with cities to create more welcoming environments for people and their pets so more people can enjoy the positive impact pets can have on mental health and wellness at home and on the go. Consider these benefits pets provide and learn more at BetterCitiesForPets.com.
Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com
About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4-ways-pets-help-impact-health-and-wellness-301122356.html
SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street mit Gewinnen -- ATX letztlich etwas fester -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mit wenig Bewegung
Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Dienstag fester. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ließen Anleger Vorsicht walten. Der DAX ging nach Auf und Abs fester in den Feierabend. Den asiatischen Indizes fehlte es an richtungsweisenden Impulsen.