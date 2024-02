4 Ways the Vizio Acquisition Makes Walmart Stock Worth Even More

As it turns out, the rumors first floated last week are true: Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is acquiring Vizio (NYSE: VZIO). The $2.3 billion deal was confirmed on Tuesday. The purchase brings a respectable consumer electronics brand into Walmart 's fold.The thing is, the acquisition may be even more brilliant than it seems to be on the surface. Vizio brings four distinct things to the table that will make Walmart even more investment-worthy once the deal goes down.You've probably heard of the brand. You may even own a Vizio television set. The company, however, may not quite be what you may think it is.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel