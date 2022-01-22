|
22.01.2022 14:36:00
4 Ways to Save Money on Medicare
If you're nearing retirement, you may be worried about covering the cost of healthcare. It's estimated that the average 65-year-old male will spend a whopping $143,000 on healthcare throughout retirement, as per Fidelity, while the average 65-year-old woman is looking at $157,000. And a big part of that stems from the unavoidable costs you'll incur under Medicare.Contrary to what you may have been led to believe, Medicare is by no means free (though Part A, which covers hospital care, is generally free for enrollees). As such, it pays to do whatever you can to reduce your costs under it. Here are some steps you can take to save on Medicare -- and keep more of your retirement income and savings for yourself.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!