4 Ways to Sleep Easy in a Market Crash

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the first part of 2022 so brutally reminded us, stocks can go down as well as up. If you're not prepared for that reality, then a market crash can feel incredibly terrifying to live through. After all, it feels like you're watching your life savings slip away, often at the same time that your job seems to be at risk due to cost cutting driven by lack of investors' or leadership's confidence in the future.In a world where that's the ugly reality you're facing, sleeping easy through a market crash might seem like an impossible dream. Believe it or not, it is possible to set yourself up to make it through a really rough market and wind up better on the other side. It takes pre-planning, discipline, and accepting the trade-offs that come with proper risk-management in your investments. With that in mind, here are four ways to sleep easy in a market crash.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading