21.03.2022 15:36:23
4 Ways You Make Passive Income on Rental Properties
Much of the media coverage on real estate investing focuses on making a quick buck: buying cheap properties, slapping some lipstick on them, and then flipping. Hopefully, you make more reselling than you spent fixing the place up.At any moment, you can find one of five or six TV shows based on this practice on TV. But for long-term-focused real estate investors, that approach can be akin to day trading.When you flip houses, you're betting on a quick turn in the market for that house. Of course, you spend time and money helping that happen, but for most people, there just isn't the same level of consistent gains that you can get in long-term rental property investing.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
