Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
13.04.2022 15:15:00
4 Whopping Trends Real Estate Billionaires Can't Stop Buying Into
There are a lot of trends happening in real estate. That's been the case for a while now, as the pandemic has created a lot of winners and losers. Some sectors fell temporarily at the height of the pandemic and have since bounced back with a vengeance while others may never be quite the same. If you're feeling confused about which way the various real estate sectors are trending, it may be worth looking at what some real estate billionaires are doing with their own money. Here's a peek at a few of the trends real estate billionaires are buying into or holding on to right now.There's no question remote work exploded in a big way during the pandemic. Pretty much anyone who could possibly do their job from home did so -- for a while. While it's almost certain there will now be more people telecommuting than before the pandemic, office space as a whole is looking safer and safer as we get closer to whatever the new normal will be. While some companies are allowing permanent work from home, many are preferring at least a hybrid arrangement where employees come in a few days a week, and others are bringing their employees back to the office full-time.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!