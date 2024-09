40.5% of Warren Buffett's $312 Billion Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio Is in These 2 Dividend Stocks

Under the leadership of CEO Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway has paid a dividend to its investors just once (a $0.10 per share payout back in 1967). Instead, the company chooses to use its capital to invest in its wholly owned businesses and other companies, make new acquisitions, buy Treasury bonds, and buy back its own shares.With Berkshire's stock up more than 3,976,400% since Buffett purchased a controlling stake in the company in 1965, it's hard to argue with the Oracle of Omaha's capital-allocation strategy. The stock's gains across the stretch would have turned a $1,000 investment into more than $42.5 million today.Even though Berkshire doesn't pay a dividend itself, Buffett is a big fan of companies that return cash to shareholders through direct payouts. In fact, each of the company's 10 largest stock holdings pays a dividend -- and its portfolio is heavily weighted toward just a handful of dividend-paying stocks. Read on for a look at the two dividend stocks that account for 40.5% of Berkshire Hathaway 's $312 billion stock portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool