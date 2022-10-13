|
13.10.2022 14:33:00
40 Million Reasons Why Netflix Is a Screaming Buy
Does anyone else have fond memories of walking into a Blockbuster on a Friday night, grabbing a handful of movies, and going back home to watch them? While there wasn't anything novel, per se, about the idea of a video rental store, there was something magical about the experience of frequenting one. Maybe it was the anticipation of finding out whether or not the movie you desired was in stock, or maybe it was the excitement of showing off your membership card like a badge of honor.Whatever the case, it's hard to believe that it's been about two decades since video stores peppered every town across the nation. While streaming videos on your television seemed like a futuristic fantasy, it has become one of the fastest ways people create and consume content.Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) pioneered this concept in the late 1990s and quickly became the market leader in streaming. However, the function of providing viewers with the option to watch their favorite premium cable shows without subscribing to cable is no longer a differentiating factor. Over the last few years, media and entertainment companies such as Disney, Amazon, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Comcast have all come out with unique streaming services in an effort to capitalize on this trend. Netflix's results year to date have proven that competition is fierce, and the company must do something to regain its position as a market leader. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!