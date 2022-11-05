401(k) Contribution Limits Will Rise in 2023 -- but Should You Max Out Yours?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a simple reason people are advised to build up nest eggs for retirement. Once you leave full-time work behind, you'll need more than just your Social Security checks to cover your living expenses.If you've been an average earner over the course of your career, you can expect your Social Security benefits to replace about 40% of your pre-retirement wages. But that's not a whole lot to live on. So the smart move is to steadily build up a portfolio of assets that you'll be able to use to supplement those benefits.In that regard, a 401(k) plan can be a great place to start, if you have access to one. Many of the employers that sponsor them also match workers' contributions to some degree, boosting the value of your contributions. Plus, the annual contribution limits for 401(k)s are much higher than the limits for IRAs, so you can use them to save more and benefit more from the tax advantages that they offer.Continue reading