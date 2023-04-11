|
11.04.2023 12:47:00
401(k) Contribution Rates Are Rising, but There's More Work to Be Done
If you have access to a 401(k) plan through your job, then you have a prime opportunity to build yourself a nice nest egg. Not only do these plans come with generous contribution limits ($22,500 this year for workers under 50, and $30,000 for those 50 and older), but many employers who sponsor 401(k)s also match worker contributions to some degree.So all told, you could wind up with a very large amount of savings by consistently funding a 401(k). And that's important given that Social Security cuts are a distinct possibility.Meanwhile, recent research from Vanguard found that 401(k) plan contribution rates have risen over time. That's the good news. The not-so-great news, however, is that even with that increase, workers today may not be funding their 401(k)s at the level they should be. And that means they risk facing a financial shortfall once they retire.Continue reading
