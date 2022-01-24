401(k) Not Growing Fast Enough? These Could Be the Reasons Why

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You've probably heard that planning to rely on Social Security alone is a bad idea. That's because those benefits will generally only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement paycheck, and most seniors need roughly twice that level of income to maintain a decent standard of living.To avoid a financial crunch in retirement, it's important that you establish your own nest egg. And if you have access to a 401(k) plan through your employer, you may already be taking advantage of it.But what if, despite steady contributions, your savings balance isn't growing as quickly as you'd like it to? If that's the scenario you're in, here are some possible explanations.Continue reading