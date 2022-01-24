Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
24.01.2022 12:36:00
401(k) Not Growing Fast Enough? These Could Be the Reasons Why
You've probably heard that planning to rely on Social Security alone is a bad idea. That's because those benefits will generally only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement paycheck, and most seniors need roughly twice that level of income to maintain a decent standard of living.To avoid a financial crunch in retirement, it's important that you establish your own nest egg. And if you have access to a 401(k) plan through your employer, you may already be taking advantage of it.But what if, despite steady contributions, your savings balance isn't growing as quickly as you'd like it to? If that's the scenario you're in, here are some possible explanations.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,86
|-0,82%