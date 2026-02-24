Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
24.02.2026 18:53:10
40% of Enterprise Apps Will Embed AI Agents by End of 2026, According to Gartner. Here's How to Profit.
Agentic AI applications can accomplish specific tasks with minimal human supervision. Yet only 5% of enterprise apps integrated AI agents in 2025, according to Gartner (NYSE: IT), suggesting that most companies were wary about replacing their human workers with bots.However, Gartner expects that ratio to soar eightfold to 40% by the end of 2026 as more companies embrace the technology. In a "best-case" scenario, Gartner predicts agentic AI could drive 30% of all enterprise application software sales by 2035, up from just 2% in 2025.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!