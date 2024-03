40% of Older Americans Think Social Security Will Be Their Largest Source of Retirement Income. Here's Why That's a Bad Thing.

Retirement is often hailed as a magical period in life. But for a lot of people, it's hard.Losing the steady paycheck from work you once relied on can deal a blow to your finances. So it's important to have a plan for generating the retirement income you need to pay the bills.Your retirement income could come from a variety of sources. But in a recent MassMutual survey of Americans aged 55 to 65, 40% said they anticipate Social Security will be their greatest source of retirement income. And that's quite problematic.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel