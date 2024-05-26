|
40% of Warren Buffett's $379 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 1 Stock
No one in the investing world is as closely watched as Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha's fantastic track record allocating capital at Berkshire Hathaway has made him an investing legend whose portfolio holdings are considered potential buying opportunities for individuals.One of Buffett's biggest wins in recent times is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Berkshire first invested in the "Magnificent Seven" stock in the first quarter of 2016. And from the start of that year to May 21 of this year, shares have soared 631%. Apple now represents a jaw-dropping 40% of Berkshire's entire portfolio.Continue reading to learn what factors probably caught Buffett's attention with this business. Then, investors can assess if the stock is a smart buy today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
