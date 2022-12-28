Experts Available to Provide Context on Landmark Milestone for the Rare Disease Community

WHAT:

January 4 marks the 40th anniversary of the Orphan Drug Act (ODA) — legislation that incentivized drug companies to put more resources toward the research, development, and distribution of therapeutics for people with rare diseases.

Experts from the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) — whose founders played an instrumental role in the ODA's creation — are available to provide important context about this landmark legislation and its positive impact on the more than 25 million Americans who have rare diseases. NORD can also connect journalists with patient groups and rare disease patients who have benefited from orphan drug treatments.

WHEN: Jan. 4 is the 40th anniversary of the Orphan Drug Act and 2023 is the 40th anniversary of NORD.

WHO:

Peter Saltonstall , NORD's president and CEO

, NORD's president and CEO Heidi Ross , NORD's vice president of policy and regulatory affairs

, NORD's vice president of policy and regulatory affairs Rare disease patient groups that were part of the movement that led to the ODA's passage.

Early patients who have benefitted from orphan drug treatments.

Reporters are invited to contact our media team to schedule interviews and access more information about the Orphan Drug Act and its history.

