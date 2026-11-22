Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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22.11.2026 11:51:02
41.6% of Berkshire Hathaway's $358 Billion Portfolio Is Parked in 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Warren Buffett served as the chief executive officer of the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) holding company from 1965 to 2025. By the time he retired, he had turned it into a $1 trillion conglomerate with numerous wholly owned subsidiaries, a $350 billion stock portfolio, and over $300 billion in cash.
Had an investor parked $500 in Berkshire stock in 1965 and held on until Buffett stepped down, it would have grown into a whopping $24 million. The same investment in an S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) index fund would have grown into just $199,851 over the same period.
Buffett achieved those returns by focusing on companies with steady growth, reliable profits, and experienced management teams. He never chased the hottest trends, so you wouldn't find him piling money into artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. However, three of Berkshire's top holdings are using AI to supercharge their legacy businesses, and they represent 41.6% of the value of the conglomerate's stock portfolio.
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