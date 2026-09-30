Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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30.09.2026 15:47:00
41.7% of Berkshire Hathaway's $357 Billion Portfolio Is Parked in 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in a struggling textiles manufacturer called Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) in 1965 and converted it into a holding company for his growing investment portfolio. By the time he retired from the CEO role at the end of 2025, he had turned Berkshire into a $1 trillion conglomerate with numerous subsidiaries, a $350 billion stock portfolio, and over $350 billion in cash.
An investor who parked $1,000 in Berkshire stock in 1965 would have been sitting on a whopping $48 million at the end of Buffett's 60-year tenure, thanks to its blistering compound annual return of 19.7%. The same investment in the S&P 500 index would have grown to just $399,702 over the same period.
Buffett achieved those returns by targeting companies with strong growth, reliable profits, and experienced management teams. He never chased momentum, so you wouldn't find him piling into the hottest artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. However, three of Berkshire's largest holdings are using AI to supercharge their core businesses, and they represent 41.7% of the value of the conglomerate's entire stock portfolio.
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