42 Billion Reasons Why You'll Regret Not Buying This Growth Stock Right Now

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) investors have endured a difficult year thus far as shares of the chipmaker declined 54% Source: YCharts amid the broader stock market sell-off. But this could be an ideal time for savvy investors to buy the stock given its mouthwatering valuation.AMD is now trading https://www.morningstar.com/stocks/xnas/amd/valuation at 27 times trailing earnings, which is a massive discount compared to the stock's five-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 100. The stock's forward earnings multiple of just 12.9 shows that its earnings are set to grow at a terrific pace over the next year. What's more, AMD's forward earnings multiple makes it cheaper than the Nasdaq -100's forward multiple of 20.8.Buying AMD at these multiples looks like the right thing to do given its outstanding growth, especially considering that the chipmaker could sustain its momentum thanks to a massive opportunity in the data center business. Let's take a closer look at this opportunity and see why it could give AMD a solid boost in the long run.