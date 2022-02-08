|
08.02.2022 12:45:00
426 Million Reasons to Love PayPal Stock Right Now
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 25% the day after it reported fourth-quarter and full-year earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 1. In this report, the company posted worse-than-expected net income and forecast underwhelming first-quarter revenue. This has been a tough few months for PayPal. The company cited supply chain issues and inflation as reasons growth slowed, and the fact that it is cutting ties with eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) doesn't help the situation. However, PayPal still has a rock-solid foundation, and its shift to a new business strategy could pay dividends in the future. Here's why I am less worried than many other investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
