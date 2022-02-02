44 Union Square Leases Three Levels to National Retailer

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) (the "Company”), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company with operations and assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that its subsidiary, Reading Tammany Owner, LLC, has signed a multi-year lease with a leading international retailer for three levels (ground, second and cellar) of 44 Union Square in New York City.

44 Union Square is the newly redeveloped historic Tammany Hall that sits prominently at the intersection of 17th Street and Union Square East in Manhattan and serves as the iconic and monumental northeast anchor to Union Square Park. The building formerly served as the last headquarters for the New York City political organization, Tammany Hall, which inspired a daring and iconic design that commemorates New York City history.

Margaret Cotter, Reading’s Executive Vice President - Real Estate Management and Development, said, "Signing this long-term lease with a strong credit retailer is an important milestone for our 44 Union Square development and is a testament to the resiliency of New York City and the desirability of Union Square as a key and vibrant location for tenants. We are delighted to make this announcement and we look forward to completing the leasing of the remaining upper four levels of the building in New York City, which continues to be one of the world’s most dynamic cities for commercial real estate.”

Reading and its consultant team, including architects BKSK, developed the former Tammany Hall to celebrate its historic significance while giving it new life as a spectacular modern office and retail building with new infrastructure and mechanical systems.

This redeveloped asset continues to receive recognition from industry peers. In 2021, 44 Union Square was awarded the (i) Design Award of Honor in the Renovation, Restoration and Adaptive Re-use category by the Society of American Registered Architects, (ii) 1st Place Addition Award by Retrofit Magazine, (iii) the Architecture + Collaboration Popular Choice Winner by the Architizer A+ Awards and (iv) the Architecture + Collaboration Jury Winner by the Architizer A+ Awards.

