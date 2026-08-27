BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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27.08.2026 11:06:00
44% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio at Pershing Square Is Concentrated in Just 4 AI Stocks
Few events are more telling or exciting for the investing community than the quarterly filing of Form 13Fs with regulators. A 13F provides a concise snapshot of which stocks Wall Street's sharpest money managers, such as Pershing Square's billionaire boss, Bill Ackman, purchased and sold in the latest quarter.But what really stands out about Ackman's portfolio is its concentration. While Ackman has always been a fan of consolidating his fund's capital into his best ideas, a substantial portion of those ideas are related to artificial intelligence (AI). As of the June-ended quarter, Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) comprised 44.4% of Pershing Square's $19.5 billion investment portfolio. Pershing Square's Bill Ackman is wagering big on AI stocks. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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